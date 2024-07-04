Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $845,008.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,607,653,361 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

