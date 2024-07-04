Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $31.19 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Verasity has a total market cap of $31.19 million and $8.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001451 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

