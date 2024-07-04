Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. 485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Verbund Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.5293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 480.00%.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.