Verge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.93 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Verge has a total market cap of $60.93 million and $2.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,216.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.00591932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00117253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00036954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00269746 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065697 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

