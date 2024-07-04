Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.
Several research firms have commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %
Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
