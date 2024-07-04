Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $10.94. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 559,351 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

