Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 6.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.42 and last traded at $93.42. Approximately 7,859,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,976,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

