VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $60.91. Approximately 5,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $344.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDL Free Report ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

