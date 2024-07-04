VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $60.91. Approximately 5,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.
The company has a market capitalization of $344.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
