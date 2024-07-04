Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $268.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

