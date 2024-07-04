W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is Fruth Investment Management’s Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 5.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $915.51. 128,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $927.45. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

