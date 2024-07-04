Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 12.2%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 53,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Walker River Resources Trading Up 12.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

