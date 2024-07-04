Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00044037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,095,941 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

