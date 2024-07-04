WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $52.94 million and $1.09 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

