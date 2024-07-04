Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 19,419 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,525. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.