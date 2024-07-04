Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 3,528 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.64. 1,001,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,911. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

