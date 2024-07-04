Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 5.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 227,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,128 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 566,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

