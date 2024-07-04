Wealthstar Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,924. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

