Wealthstar Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,568. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

