Wealthstar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 601,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $4,118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aegon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 381,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. 1,112,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,566. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

