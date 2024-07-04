Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

