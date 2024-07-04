Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. 210,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.