Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. 210,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
