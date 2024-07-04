Wealthstar Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 2,812,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

