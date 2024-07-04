Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently:
- 7/3/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Citigroup had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %
C stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
