Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) recently:

7/3/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Citigroup had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

C stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

