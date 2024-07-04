WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $488.84 million and $9.73 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,156,431 coins and its circulating supply is 407,418,071 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 527,081,710.4553244 with 407,377,960.53511345 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.25385095 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $12,052,090.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

