Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 95,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.