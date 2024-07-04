Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

