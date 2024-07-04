Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $565,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,876,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

