Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $592.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

