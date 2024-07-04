Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

