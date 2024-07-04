Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.39.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $342.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

