WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ GTR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

