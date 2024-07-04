Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $602.66 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $602.66 million and approximately $334.14 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,815,942 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 262,419,637.501297 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.36298438 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $358,239,954.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

