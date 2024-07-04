Xai Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and $51.24 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.36350234 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $46,315,409.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

