Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

