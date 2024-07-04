Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.