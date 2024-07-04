Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 13,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 128,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Yellow Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

