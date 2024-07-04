YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (YBIT) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on July 8th

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.2164 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

YBIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 235,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,718. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15.

About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

