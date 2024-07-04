YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (YBIT) to Issue Dividend of $1.22 on July 8th

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.2164 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
YBIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 235,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,718. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15.
About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.