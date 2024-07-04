ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average of $252.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.