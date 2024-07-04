ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 6.9% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IUSG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.55. 311,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
