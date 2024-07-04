ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

