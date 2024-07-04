ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,289 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 144,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

