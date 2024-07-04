Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $200.36 and last traded at $198.40. 855,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,341,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

