2,936 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,249.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. 345,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,062. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

