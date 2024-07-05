3,465 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 7,821,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,462. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

