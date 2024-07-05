3,669 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,921. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

