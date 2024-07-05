AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Shares Up 11.3%

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.77. 144,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 116,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

About AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

