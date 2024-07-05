Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.27. 82,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 140,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.