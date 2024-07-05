Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.27. 82,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 140,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

