Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.15. 211,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,086,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. Analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acelyrin by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acelyrin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 116,847 shares during the period. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

