ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) Shares Down 13.3%

ACMAT Co. (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

ACMAT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds.

