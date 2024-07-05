Addus HomeCare (ADUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS):

6/29/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2024 – Addus HomeCare is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $119.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADUS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.73. 130,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,285. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

