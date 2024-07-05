Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $134.01 million and $1.30 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 264,260,144 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

